EUR/GBP retakes 0.9200 mark and beyond

EUR/GBP retakes 0.9200 mark and beyondBy Haresh Menghani
The EUR/GBP cross caught some fresh bids on Monday and jumped back beyond the 0.9200 handle, recovering all of Friday's sharp losses.
The pair's recovery move from near two-week lows got an additional boost from today's disappointing UK construction PMI print, which unexpectedly dropped to 51.1 in August. The reading was weaker than previous month's reading of 51.9 and worse than 52.0 expected, weighed a bit on the British Pound.
Meanwhile, the market now seems to have digested Friday's report that the ECB may not be ready with its monetary stimulus reduction plan until December. Hence, a bid tone surrounding the EUR/USD major further collaborated to the pair's strong up-move through early European session on Monday.
It, however, remains to be seen if the cross is able to build on the up-move amid increasing cautiousness ahead of the key ECB meeting on Thursday.
• EUR stays wary on the ECB – Danske Bank
Technical levels to watch
Bulls would be eyeing for a strong follow through buying interest beyond 0.9220-25 area, above which the cross is likely to dart towards 0.9270 horizontal resistance ahead of the 0.9300 handle.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 0.9200 handle now seems to find immediate support near 0.9170 level, which if broken could drag the cross towards mid-0.9100s (Friday's low) ahead of its next support near 0.9125 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.