EUR/GBP renews intraday low under 0.8600 but lacks downside momentum on mixed UK inflation details

- EUR/GBP stays pressured at two-week low despite recent whipsaw.
- UK inflation CPI softens in July, Core CPI came in better-than-forecast.
- Mixed concerns about Euro also weigh on cross-currency pair.
- Mid-tier Eurozone data eyed for clear directions, risk catalysts are the key.
EUR/GBP bears keep control for the fourth consecutive day despite mixed UK inflation numbers. That said, the quote prods a two-week low marked the previous day around 0.8575 amid early Wednesday in Europe. It’s worth noting that the cross-currency pair initially dropped to 0.8574 on the British price pressure data before recovering to 0.8584 by the press time. The pair’s recent whipsaw could be linked to the unclear Consumer Price Index (CPI) and mixed details from London.
That said, UK CPI slides to 6.8% YoY and -0.4% MoM from 7.9% and 0.1% respective priors but the Core CPI reprints the 6.9% yearly figures for July.
Also read: Breaking: UK CPI inflation declines to 6.8% in July, as expected
Not only the mixed UK inflation clues but the political jitters surrounding Britain, especially after the ruling Conservative Party’s disappointing performance in the by-elections, also challenge the British Pound.
Furthermore, the recent improvement in the Eurozone and German statistics, as well as receding fears about recession, puts a floor under the EUR/GBP prices. On Tuesday, Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment improved to -12.3 for August versus -14.4 expected and -14.7 prior but the Current Situation gauge dropped to -71.3 from -59.5 previous readings and -63.0 market forecasts. That said, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment also recovered to -5.5 from the analysts’ estimations of -12.0 and -12.2 prior. Not only the data but the official statement from the ZEW Institute also appeared optimistic as it said, “Respondents, by and large, do not anticipate any further interest rate hikes in the eurozone and the United States and the economic outlook for the USA has seen a significant increase – these factors contribute to the improved expectations for Germany.”
However, the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks appear running out of steam while the Bank of England (BoE) is likely to witness further rate hikes, considering the strong employment report and upbeat wages, which can keep the EUR/GBP bears hopeful. As per the latest British jobs report published the previous day, the UK’s headline Employment Change marks -66K figures for June versus 75K expected and 102K prior whereas the ILO Unemployment Rate jumps to 4.2% for three months to June compared to the market’s expectations of staying unchanged at 4.0%. More importantly, the Average Earnings including and excluding bonuses for three months to June improves heavily and boosts the hawkish expectations from the Bank of England (BoE), which in turn seems to have fuelled the Pound Sterling after the data release.
Moving on, a slew of second-tier economics from the Eurozone, including the second readings of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) and July Industrial Production, will be important to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A clear U-turn from the 100-DMA resistance, around 0.8665 by the press time, joins the looming bear cross on the MACD and a steady RSI (14) line to keep the EUR/GBP pair sellers hopeful of breaking a five-week-old support line and aim for the previous monthly low of around 0.8500.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8584
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.8587
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.861
|Daily SMA50
|0.8587
|Daily SMA100
|0.8665
|Daily SMA200
|0.8723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.861
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8669
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.859
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8588
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.