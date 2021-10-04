EUR/GBP remains on the defensive, capped below 0.8550

- The euro fails to regain 0.8550 and depreciates for the third consecutive day.
- The pound has shrugged off post_Brexit concerns to rebound against EUR, USD.
- EUR/GBP approaching relevant support levels at 0.8525 and 0.8500.
The euro’s attempt to rebound from intra-day lows at 0.8530 has been capped at the previous support area around 0.8550. The pair keeps heading lower for the third consecutive day against a firmer sterling.
The sterling extends last week’s recovery
The cable is showing strength on Monday, extending its rebound from recent lows against the euro and the USD in a risk-off market session. The EUR/GBP has depreciated beyond 1% so far in a three-day losing streak, to approach two-week lows at 0.8525.
In absence of key macroeconomic events, and with the Chinese and South Korean markets closed on bank holidays, the British pound seems to have taken better advantage of a softer USD to pare previous losses. The cable has shrugged off previous weakness triggered by concerns of the post-Brexit consequences and their impact on the UK’s growth perspectives.
On the other end, a certain deterioration of the Eurozone’s growth perspectives amid the surging energy prices, confirmed by a recent batch of key fundamentals, and the monetary policy differential between the ECB and the Federal reserve are weighing the common currency across the board.
EUR/GBP: Next support lies at 0.8525
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP is approaching some relevant support levels at 0.8525 (September 20 and 28 lows) and 0.8500 (September 16 low). Below here, the pair would be facing a year-to-date low at 0.8450 (August 10 low)
On the downside, a relevant recovery attempt should regain the 100-day SMA, at 0.8565, to advance above 0.8600 and launch another attack to a key resistance area at 0.8660/70 (May 25, July 20, and September 29 highs)
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8534
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.8557
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8567
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8568
|Daily SMA200
|0.8646
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8624
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8544
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8526
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8446
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
