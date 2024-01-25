EUR/GBP remains on the defensive around the mid-0.8500s, all eyes on ECB rate decision

The EUR/GBP cross remains on the defensive around the mid-0.8500s during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision will be closely watched by traders. The markets anticipate the ECB to maintain a status quo at its January meeting. At press time, the cross is trading at 0.8556, gaining 0.01% on the day. The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates at their current record high at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The market has priced in a 60% odd of the first-rate cut as early as April, according to Reuters. ECB President Lagarde signaled in Davos that the first cut may come in the summer months of 2024. She stated that she remained reserved and data-dependent in her final outlook. On the British pound front, the Bank of England (BoE) is set to keep rates on hold on February 1 and will start its rate-cutting cycle at its August meeting. Financial markets are widely anticipating the BoE cutting its rate in 2024 since inflation has fallen considerably since peaking at 11.1% in October 2022, the highest rate in four decades. Looking ahead, market players will closely watch the ECB rate decision and take more cues from the press conference. ECB's President Lagarde's speech might offer some hints about the future monetary policy path. These events could provide a clear direction for the EUR/GBP cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.