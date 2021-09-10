EUR/GBP remains depressed near three-week lows, below mid-0.8500s

- EUR/GBP remained depressed near three-week lows touched in the previous session.
- Friday’s mixed UK economic releases did little to impress bulls or lend any support.
The EUR/GBP cross witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.8530 region in the last hour.
The cross struggled to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from three-week lows, instead met with some fresh supply on the last trading day of the week. The British pound's outperformance could be attributed to the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's overnight hawkish comments. Answering questions from MPs on the Commons Treasury committee on Wednesday, Bailey said that half of the MPC members already believe the minimum conditions for a rate hike have been achieved.
In contrast, the shared currency was weighed down by the fact that European Central Bank offered no major surprises on Thursday and took a small step toward unwinding the emergency aid. This was seen as another factor that exerted some downward pressure on the EUR/GBP cross. Given the overnight sustained break below the 0.8560 horizontal support, some technical selling further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the cross and supports prospects for additional near-term losses.
On the economic data front, the UK monthly GDP report showed that the economic activity decelerated sharply in July and posted a modest 0.1% growth. Adding to this, the UK Manufacturing Production was broadly flat in July, though Industrial Production came in better than consensus estimates and rose 1.2% MoM. The UK macro releases did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the sterling or lend any support to the EUR/GBP cross, reinforcing the bearish outlook.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8536
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8562
|Daily SMA50
|0.8549
|Daily SMA100
|0.8583
|Daily SMA200
|0.8686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8588
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8524
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8453
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
