EUR/GBP remains depressed below 0.8600 mark, moves little post-UK jobs data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP edged lower on Tuesday and extended the overnight pullback from one-week tops.
  • Upbeat UK employment details added to the optimistic outlook and underpinned the sterling.
  • Sustained USD selling bias benefitted the euro and helped limit the downside, at least for now.

The EUR/GBP cross maintained its offered tone near three-day lows, below the 0.8600 mark and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro releases.

The cross extended the previous day's sharp pullback from one-week tops, around the 0.8630 region and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic – amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions – was seen as a key factor behind the British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart.

The market expectations were reaffirmed by the latest UK monthly employment details, which showed that the jobless rate unexpectedly edged lower to 4.8% during the three months to March. Adding to this, the claimant count change showed a surprise drop of 15.1K in April. This was well below consensus estimates pointing to an increase of 25.6K and the previous month's revised reading of -19.4K.

On the other hand, the shared currency was supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. This, in turn, extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross and helped limit any further losses, at least for now. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version (second estimate) of the first quarter Eurozone GDP print, which is expected to show a contraction of 0.6%.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8588
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.8595
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8653
Daily SMA50 0.8618
Daily SMA100 0.8715
Daily SMA200 0.8877
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8632
Previous Daily Low 0.8594
Previous Weekly High 0.87
Previous Weekly Low 0.8561
Previous Monthly High 0.872
Previous Monthly Low 0.8472
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8609
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8617
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8582
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8569
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8544
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.862
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8645
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8658

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

