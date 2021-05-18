EUR/GBP remains depressed below 0.8600 mark, moves little post-UK jobs data

- EUR/GBP edged lower on Tuesday and extended the overnight pullback from one-week tops.
- Upbeat UK employment details added to the optimistic outlook and underpinned the sterling.
- Sustained USD selling bias benefitted the euro and helped limit the downside, at least for now.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its offered tone near three-day lows, below the 0.8600 mark and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro releases.
The cross extended the previous day's sharp pullback from one-week tops, around the 0.8630 region and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic – amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions – was seen as a key factor behind the British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart.
The market expectations were reaffirmed by the latest UK monthly employment details, which showed that the jobless rate unexpectedly edged lower to 4.8% during the three months to March. Adding to this, the claimant count change showed a surprise drop of 15.1K in April. This was well below consensus estimates pointing to an increase of 25.6K and the previous month's revised reading of -19.4K.
On the other hand, the shared currency was supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. This, in turn, extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross and helped limit any further losses, at least for now. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version (second estimate) of the first quarter Eurozone GDP print, which is expected to show a contraction of 0.6%.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8588
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8595
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8653
|Daily SMA50
|0.8618
|Daily SMA100
|0.8715
|Daily SMA200
|0.8877
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8632
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8561
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground, approaching 1.4200 after an upbeat UK jobs report. The cable cheers the broad US dollar weakness despite concerns over the Indian covid strain, Brexit and chatters concerning a delay in the reopening deadline of June 21.
Gold drops below $1870 as Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.