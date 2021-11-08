EUR/GBP remains below 0.8600 mark, move beyond 200-DMA awaited

From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 200-DMA and a subsequent strength beyond the 0.8600 mark will set the stage for additional gains. The EUR/GBP cross might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.8635 horizontal zone and aim to test September monthly swing highs, around the 0.8655-60 region. The momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the 0.8700 round-figure mark.

Meanwhile, the shared currency struggled to gain any traction amid a pickup in the US dollar demand. This, in turn, failed to impress bullish traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross, which, so far, has been capped below the 0.8600 mark. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases , either from the Eurozone or the UK.

The cross consolidated last week's dovish Bank of England-inspired strong rally to over two-month tops, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA. The BoE surprised investors and decided to hold interest rates steady. This comes amid worries that the UK government will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which turned out to be a key factor behind the British pound's relative underperformance.

The EUR/GBP cross seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the 0.8570-75 region.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.