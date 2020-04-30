EUR/GBP refreshes multi-week lows, around 0.8675 post-ECB

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP fell to fresh multi-week lows in reaction to the ECB’s latest policy update.
  • The ECB left rates unchanged and showed readiness to ease monetary policy further.
  • Market participants now look forward to the post-meeting presser for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/GBP cross lost some additional ground and dropped to fresh multi-week lows, around the 0.8675 region, post-ECB announcement.

The cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8740-50 region following the release of dismal Eurozone GDP report, which showed that the economy contracted at the fastest pace in the history.

The shared currency remained depressed against its British counterpart after the European Central Bank (ECB) – at its April monetary policy meeting held this Thursday – showed readiness to increase the size of its QE purchases.

The ECB also said that it will conduct asset purchases, adjust the composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over, but in any case, at least until the end of the year.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the ECB President Christine Lagarde’s might infuse some fresh volatility around the euro crosses.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8688
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.8723
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8752
Daily SMA50 0.8802
Daily SMA100 0.8637
Daily SMA200 0.8731
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8755
Previous Daily Low 0.8694
Previous Weekly High 0.8863
Previous Weekly Low 0.8696
Previous Monthly High 0.95
Previous Monthly Low 0.8594
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8732
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8717
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8693
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8663
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8632
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8754
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8785
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8815

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

