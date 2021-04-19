EUR/GBP has completed a bearish “reversal day” to throw a serious question mark over the base with a break below 0.8626/21 needed to confirm the risk has indeed turned lower again, analysts at Credit Suisse inform.

The risk looks to be turning lower with support seen at 0.8626/21

“Below 0.8626/21 is still needed to confirm the base has indeed been negated as this would also see a small top completed for a retreat back to 0.8578 initially. Whilst we would look for an initial hold here and eventual break should see a move back to the 0.8471/65 April low and then the ‘measured objective’ from the long-term top at 0.8430.”

“Resistance is seen at 0.8651 initially, with a break above 0.8674 needed to ease the immediate downside bias for a move back to 0.8699, then .8722. Beyond here though is needed to see the ‘reversal day’ negated for a move to 0.8761 next.”