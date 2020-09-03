EUR/GBP recovers further from multi-month lows, back near 0.8900 mark

- EUR/GBP staged a goodish bounce from near three-week lows set earlier this Thursday.
- The sterling was undermined by the BoE Governor Bailey’s overnight dovish comments.
- The downward revision of the UK Services PMI further weighed on the British pound.
The EUR/GBP cross built on its steady intraday recovery move from near three-month lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.8900 mark in the last hour.
Following an early dip to the 0.8865 region, or the lowest level since June 9, the cross staged a goodish rebound and snapped two-consecutive days of the losing streak. The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart could be attributed to the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish comments on Wednesday.
While testifying before parliament Bailey said the downside risk to forecasts from the coronavirus outbreak is much bigger than for Brexit. This comes on the back of Bailey's remarks last week that the UK central bank has plenty of room to add monetary stimulus, including negative interest rates, which, in turn, increased prospects for more easing.
The sterling was further pressured by Thursday's downward revision of the UK Services PMI, which came in at 58.8 for August as compared to the preliminary estimate pointing to a reading of 60.1. However, a mildly weaker tone surrounding the common currency, amid sustained USD buying, kept a lid on any further gains for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for now.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the cross might have already bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move. The BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak again on Thursday, which will influence the GBP price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8885
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8991
|Daily SMA50
|0.9025
|Daily SMA100
|0.895
|Daily SMA200
|0.878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8908
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9044
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and refreshed weekly lows. The ongoing USD recovery from two-year lows was seen as a key factor weighing on the metal.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.