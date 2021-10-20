EUR/GBP recovers further from multi-month lows, back above mid-0.8400s

- EUR/GBP staged a modest bounce after dropping to fresh 18-month lows earlier this Wednesday.
- Softer UK CPI weighed on the British pound and prompted a short-covering move around the cross.
- BoE rate hike expectations, the emergence of some selling around the common currency capped gains
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the mid-European session and climbed back above mid-0.8400s, refreshing daily tops in the last hour.
The cross quickly reversed an intraday dip to the 0.8420 region, or the lowest level since February 2020 and inched back closer to the top end of its weekly trading range. Softer-than-expected UK CPI print turned out to be one of the key factors behind the British pound's relative underperformance and prompted some short-covering around the EUR/GBP cross.
The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline CPI decelerated to 0.3% MoM in September as against expectations for a fall to 0.4% from 0.7% reported in the previous month. Adding to this, the yearly rate unexpectedly edged lower from 3.2% in August to 3.1% during the reported month, still well above the Bank of England's 2% target.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the decline will be temporary and expect that the BoE will increase interest rates from record lows as soon as November. Apart from this, the emergence of some selling around the shared currency – led by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand – should keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8451
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8433
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8523
|Daily SMA50
|0.8541
|Daily SMA100
|0.8552
|Daily SMA200
|0.8614
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8463
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8424
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8519
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8424
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8439
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8456
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8496
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
