EUR/GBP recovers from the post-BoE slide to two-year low, back above 0.8300 after ECB

- EUR/GBP dropped to a fresh two-year low after the BoE delivered a hawkish rate hike.
- The ECB left its policy settings unchanged and failed to impress bulls or lend any support.
- Investors now await ECB President Lagarde's remarks before placing fresh directional bets.
The EUR/GBP cross recovered a few pips from the post-BoE slump to a fresh two-year low and moved back above the 0.8300 mark after the ECB announced its policy decision.
The cross witnessed aggressive selling after the Bank of England, as was anticipated, hiked the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to 0.50% this Thursday. The hawkish vote distribution, wherein four MPC members favoured a 50 bps rate hike, provided a strong lift to the British pound and exerted heavy pressure on the EUR/GBP cross.
Adding to this, policymakers also vote 9-0 to start unwinding the £895 billion quantitative easing program. In the post-meeting press conference, the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that some further modest tightening is likely in the coming months, which was seen as another factor that continued acting as a tailwind for sterling.
Conversely, the European Central Bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged and failed to inspire the euro bulls or lend any support to the EUR/GBP cross. The downside, however, remains cushioned as investors await the ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks amid bets for some policy action to combat surging inflation.
It is worth recalling that the Eurozone CPI accelerated to another record high and arrived at 5.1% YoY in January. The data fueled speculations that the ECB could deliver the first rate-hike of 10 bps by July. The markets have also been pricing in a total of 30 bps rate hike by the end of 2022, setting the stage for a disappointment.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders, though it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.8380 region before positioning for any further decline. The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the 0.8300 round-figure mark en-route the 0.8275 support zone.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8316
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8346
|Daily SMA50
|0.8423
|Daily SMA100
|0.8461
|Daily SMA200
|0.8519
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8351
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8324
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8423
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8306
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8341
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8308
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8292
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8346
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
