EUR/GBP recovers from earlier dip under 0.8500 as dip-buyers come in ahead of 50DMA

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • EUR/GBP has recovered off of earlier session lows in the 0.8500 area to trade flat on the day around 0.8520.
  • Dip-buyers came in ahead of last Friday’s high and the 50DMA.
  • The pair has carved out a 0.8500-0.8540ish range, though a move back towards the 200DMA may be on the cards.

EUR/GBP has eroded earlier losses and is back to trading flat on the day in the 0.8520 area as the end of the US session approaches. The pair found decent demand just under 0.8500, as traders bought at support in the form of last Friday’s highs and the 50-day moving average which currently resides just under 0.8490.

As traders assess the threat that the new Omicron variant poses to the global economy and what it means for central bank policy divergence, it is likely that EUR/GBP will continue to trade in rangebound fashion. To the upside, Tuesday’s high just above 0.8540 may cap the price action, while Wednesday’s lows around 0.8500 may form the near-term floor. Risk-off flows related to fears about the new variant have thus far favoured the euro over the pound. Should sentiment take a further knock in the coming days, a move towards the 200DMA at 0.8560 and the early November highs just under 0.8600.

In terms of fundamental catalysts, there hasn’t been much to drive the price action in EUR/GBP. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey didn’t reveal any new information to inform the BoE hike or no hike in the December debate – market participants/analysts remain split on this. Final Eurozone and UK November Manufacturing PMIs were broadly in line with the flash estimates released two weeks ago. Thursday sees the release of Eurozone Unemployment data for October, ahead of Final UK and Eurozone Service PMIs and ECB and more BoE speak on Friday.

EUR/Gbp

Overview
Today last price 0.8525
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.8527
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8479
Daily SMA50 0.8491
Daily SMA100 0.852
Daily SMA200 0.8564
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8538
Previous Daily Low 0.8473
Previous Weekly High 0.8496
Previous Weekly Low 0.8381
Previous Monthly High 0.8595
Previous Monthly Low 0.8381
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8513
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8498
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8488
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8448
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8423
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8552
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8578
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8617

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300

EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300

The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony

GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony

GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.

GBP/USD News

Gold still depressed despite the better market mood

Gold still depressed despite the better market mood

Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback. 

Gold News

Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model

Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model

Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off. 

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures