EUR/GBP recovers back to 0.8500 level as markets digest BoE, ECB policy decisions

- EUR/GBP is back to just below the 0.8500 level from earlier near 0.8450 lows.
- Markets are digesting Thursday’s ECB and BoE rate decisions.
EUR/GBP was under scrutiny to an unusual degree this Thursday given both the BoE and ECB set policy, though one of the rate decisions proved more consequential/of a market mover than the other. EUR/GBP dipped as low as 0.8450 after the BoE surprised markets with a 15bps rate hike, breaking to the south of this month’s prior triple bottom in the 0.8490 area in the process.
But most of Thursday’s losses have been pared in wake of the ECB policy announcement, with EUR/GBP now trading back just under 0.8500 and down only about 0.15% on the day. For reference, the ECB delivered few surprises by confirming the end of the PEPP in March, though reinvestments would continue to the end of 2024, whilst also unsurprisingly announcing a temporary increase in APP purchases in Q2 and Q3 to compensate somewhat for the end of the PEPP. The ECB’s 2022 inflation forecast got a big upgrade which may have spurred some upside in the pair.
With the last major risk event out of the way for the year for both the euro and pound sterling, focus will likely now return to the evolution of the pandemic. The UK appears to be the European Omicron hotspot (for now), with France banning tourist travel as cases there rise sharply. The risk of lockdowns being toughened again ahead of Christmas is high and weakness in the economy is already being seen creeping in via the UK December PMIs. Perhaps Europe will follow suit in a few weeks. For now, bearish UK Omicron developments will likely be a tailwind for EUR/GBP, which already relinquished the bulk of its post-surprise BoE rate hike gains.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8499
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8486
|Daily SMA50
|0.8483
|Daily SMA100
|0.8515
|Daily SMA200
|0.8558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8528
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8486
|Previous Weekly High
|0.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8489
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8381
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
