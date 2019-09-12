EUR/GBP rebounds to the 0.8950 region, focus stays on politics, Brexit

- EUR/GBP reverses the recent downside and retakes 0.8950.
- Scottish Court ruled that the suspension of Parliament was unlawful.
- Uncertainty and the still likeliness of a ‘no deal’ weighs on GBP.
The now better tone around the shared currency is lifting EUR/GBP back to the mid-0.8900s, reversing at the same time three consecutive daily declines.
EUR/GBP attention remains on UK politics
The European cross has so far managed to keep the trade above the critical support at 0.89 the figure amidst rangebound trading prevailing around EUR and some weakness surrounding the Sterling.
Back to the UK political arena, the so-called ‘Yellowhammer’ contingency plan has been published by the government, outlining several worst-case scenarios in case of a hard UK-EU divorce at the end of October. The document highlights the probable occurrence of riots, increase in food prices and shortage of medical supplies, among others. Following the release of the ‘Yellowhammer’ document, Labour leader J.Corbyn urged the government to recall the Parliament.
In the meantime, a Scottish Court ruled on Wednesday that the recent suspension of the UK Parliament was unlawful.
Data wise, nothing in the UK after Wednesday’s auspicious labour market report. On this side of the Channel, German final CPI figures for the month of August fell in line with the preliminary readings, showing consumer prices contracted 0.2% inter-month and rose 1.4% YoY. Additional data saw Industrial Production in the broader euro area contracting 0.4% MoM during July and 2.0% from a year earlier, both prints coming in short of estimates.
What to look for around GBP
Some selling bias emerged around the British Pound and triggered a mild correction lower following recent positive results in the UK docket. However, the Sterling is forecasted to remain under scrutiny as political effervescence is far from abated... and a Brexit deal looks still ages away from resolving. All eyes are now on the developments from the UK political arena amidst the parliamentary inactivity and with all the looks pointing to mid-October, when the UK Parliament is due to re-open its doors and the Queen is expected to give her Speech. On another direction, BoE’s Vlieghe recently ruled out negative interest rates and talked down the likeliness of a recession in the country. Recent results appear to support his comments.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.22% at 0.8949 and faces the next resistance at 0.9054 (55-day SMA) followed by 0.9148 (monthly high Sep.3) and then 0.9324 (2019 high Aug.12). On the other hand, a drop below 0.8904 (monthly low Sep.9) would expose 0.8891(monthly low Jul.25) and then 0.8840 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.
GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle
Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.
Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.
US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board
Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.