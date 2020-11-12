- Pound loses momentum and retreats for the second day in a row.
- EUR/GBP points to a potential bottom near 0.8850.
The EUR/GBP has risen more than a hundred pips from Wednesday’s low and is testing the 0.9000 area. The sharp rebound took place amid a weaker pound across the board. The cross is having the biggest daily gain in months.
While GBP/USD trades at multi-day lows at 1.3130 the EUR/USD is testing daily highs. The divergence points to a weakening pound and a correction after a significant rally.
EUR/GBP: Trends still point lower
The short-term technical outlook shows the EUR/GBP with a strong bullish tone. The next resistance above 0.9000 is seen at 0.9025. The critical level could be seen around 0.9050/60, an area of many key moving averages and a downtrend line from September highs. A consolation above 0.9060 would negate the negative bias and sign that it has established a bottom at 0.8860.
On the flip side, a slide back below 0.8970 could alleviate the current bullish pressure. Favoring a consolidation at lower levels. The key support is the 0.8860 area that capped the downside many times during 2020.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8989
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|0.8914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9027
|Daily SMA50
|0.9074
|Daily SMA100
|0.905
|Daily SMA200
|0.8927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9069
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8991
