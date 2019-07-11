EUR/GBP rebounds modestly, trades below 0.90 after ECB accounts

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • ECB reiterates that they need to be ready to ease policy further as appropriate.
  • Carney says material risks of economic disruption remain from no-deal Brexit.

After touching its highest level since early January at 0.9014 yesterday, the EUR/GBP reversed its direction on Thursday and dropped to a session low of 0.8970 in the last hour before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on the day at 0.8985.

Earlier today, while delivering his remarks following the release of the central bank’s Financial Stability Report (FSR), Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney noted that the material risks of economic disruption from a no-deal Brexit remain and added that British exports were showing a "mixed picture on no-deal preparedness." Despite these comments, the broad euro weakness allowed the pair to push lower.

European Central Bank Governor Council member Coeure today said that they were taking market concerns about protracted low inflation seriously. Moreover, in its June5-6 meeting accounts, the ECB reiterated that they needed to be ready and prepared to ease policy further as appropriate and explained that potential easing measure could include extending and strengthening the forward guidance, resuming APP as well as cutting rates.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the week and the pair is likely to continue to trade in its weekly range.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8979
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8906
Daily SMA50 0.8776
Daily SMA100 0.87
Daily SMA200 0.8783
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9012
Previous Daily Low 0.8984
Previous Weekly High 0.8992
Previous Weekly Low 0.892
Previous Monthly High 0.8994
Previous Monthly Low 0.8824
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8994
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8985
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.897
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8957
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9026
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9041

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

