- EUR/GBP gains some positive traction on Monday and snaps a four-day losing streak.
- Stronger Eurozone inflation data provide a modest lift to the euro and offer support.
- A combination of factors seems to underpin sterling and might cap gains for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross attracts some buying near the 0.8575-0.8570 region on Monday and snaps a four-day losing streak to its lowest level since early September. The intraday uptick picks up pace following the release of stronger Eurozone consumer inflation figures and lifts spot prices back above the 0.8600 mark during the first half of the European session.
The latest data published by Eurostat showed that the annualized Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) accelerate to 10.7% in October from 9.9% in the previous month. Adding to this, the core figures climbed to 5.0% YoY during the reported month as compared to the 4.9% expected and 4.8% recorded in September. Separately, the first reading of the Eurozone GDP print showed that the economy expanded by 0.2% during the third quarter, matching consensus estimates. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor behind the shared currency's relative outperformance against its British counterpart and offering some support to the EUR/GBP cross.
That said, a more dovish tone adopted by the European Central Bank last week - in the wake of the worsening economic outlook - continues to act as a headwind for the euro. The British pound, on the other hand, draws support from the latest optimism over the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new UK Prime Minister. Market players see Sunak as someone who can bring stability back after the recent volatility in the markets. Adding to this, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters that she expects the new UK PM Sunak to steer Britain towards a path of medium-term fiscal sustainability.
Apart from this, expectations for a 75 bps hike by the Bank of England warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for a further appreciating move for the EUR/GBP cross. Hence, any subsequent strength is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the mid-0.8600s, which should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders. Some follow-through buying should push spot prices back above the 0.8700 mark and allow bulls to aim back to retest the 0.8750-0.8760 supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8606
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.8583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8709
|Daily SMA50
|0.8692
|Daily SMA100
|0.8596
|Daily SMA200
|0.8502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8652
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8572
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8603
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
