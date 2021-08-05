EUR/GBP rebounds from multi-month lows post-BoE, lacks follow-through

- EUR/GBP trimmed a part of intraday losses after the BoE announced its policy decision.
- The mention of negative rates in the policy statement acted as a headwind for the GBP.
- The upgrades in GDP and inflation forecasts capped any meaningful gains for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross reversed the post-BoE slide to four-month lows and was last seen trading with only modest losses, around the 0.8515 region.
The cross once again showed some resilience below the key 0.8500 psychological mark and recovered over 20 pips from daily swing lows after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the BoE left its monetary policy settings unchanged, keeping interest rates and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively.
In the accompanying monetary policy statement, the UK central bank showed readiness to implement negative rates if needed. The BoE further added that it doesn't mean that a negative rate is the preferred policy. Nevertheless, the talk of negative rates turned out to be a key factor that capped gains for the British pound and extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross.
Meanwhile, there was only one MPC member, Michael Sanders, who dissented on the QE vote. This, along with upgrades in the near-term GDP growth and inflation forecasts acted as a tailwind for the sterling. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any attempted recovery for the EUR/GBP cross and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the BoE Governor, Andres Bailey, might infuse some volatility and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8514
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.8523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8554
|Daily SMA50
|0.8574
|Daily SMA100
|0.8599
|Daily SMA200
|0.8741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8533
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8505
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.85
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8563
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
