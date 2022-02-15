EUR/GBP rebounds as Russia/Ukraine tensions ease, remains capped well below 0.8400 amid UK data focus

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • EUR/GBP rebounded from support in the 0.8350 area and is trading around 0.8375 amid euro outperformance as geopolitical tensions ease.
  • EUR has underperformed recently on fears that a Russia/Ukraine war and associated sanctions might hurt the Russian gas import-dependent Eurozone.
  • Strong UK wage growth is helping to keep the gains capped under 0.8400, with analysts also eyeing Wednesday UK CPI.

EUR/GBP has rebounded from support at the 0.8350 area to trade closer to 0.8375, up around 0.3% on the day, amid broad euro outperformance as Russia/Ukraine tensions seemingly ease. Reports suggested on Tuesday that Russian troops have been returning to their bases from attack positions, a move which financial market participants have interpreted as a de-escalation of the risk of imminent war. That has subsequently eased concerns about the Eurozone’s economic vulnerability to a Ukraine/Russia conflict and associated sanctions on the former given the bloc’s reliance upon Russian gas imports.

The pair continues to trade substantially below last Friday’s pre-geopolitical tension-related euro underperformance levels above 0.8400 and will likely struggle to rally to the north of the big figure in the absence of further signs of de-escalation. Another factor contributing to the likelihood that EUR/GBP’s gains will, for now, remain capped, was UK labour market data on Tuesday, which economists said strengthens the case for further tightening from the BoE in the coming months. The UK unemployment rate was 4.1% as expected in December, unchanged from November’s levels, though wage growth metrics came in substantially hotter than forecast.

“December's pick-up in wage growth will maintain the pressure on the MPC to hike the Bank Rate again at next month's meeting” said analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics. With the latest remarks from ECB officials, including President Christine Lagarde on Monday, seeking to push back against expectations for excessively hasty policy tightening from the ECB, BoE/ECB divergence could weigh on EUR/GBP this week. Analysts flagged Wednesday’s release of UK January Consumer Price Inflation data as another risk event to keep an eye on that could further add to this narrative.

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8376
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.8352
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8374
Daily SMA50 0.8411
Daily SMA100 0.8449
Daily SMA200 0.8508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8387
Previous Daily Low 0.8346
Previous Weekly High 0.8478
Previous Weekly Low 0.836
Previous Monthly High 0.8423
Previous Monthly Low 0.8305
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8362
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8371
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8336
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8321
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8296
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8377
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8402
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8417

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500

GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1350 after US data

EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.1350 heading into the American session on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI in January edged lower to 9.7% from 9.8% in December, surpassing the market expectation of 9.1%. 

EUR/USD News

Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup

Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup

Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.

Read more

How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium

How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities

There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures