EUR/GBP rebounds as Russia/Ukraine tensions ease, remains capped well below 0.8400 amid UK data focus

“December's pick-up in wage growth will maintain the pressure on the MPC to hike the Bank Rate again at next month's meeting” said analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics. With the latest remarks from ECB officials, including President Christine Lagarde on Monday, seeking to push back against expectations for excessively hasty policy tightening from the ECB, BoE/ECB divergence could weigh on EUR/GBP this week. Analysts flagged Wednesday’s release of UK January Consumer Price Inflation data as another risk event to keep an eye on that could further add to this narrative.

The pair continues to trade substantially below last Friday’s pre-geopolitical tension-related euro underperformance levels above 0.8400 and will likely struggle to rally to the north of the big figure in the absence of further signs of de-escalation. Another factor contributing to the likelihood that EUR/GBP’s gains will, for now, remain capped, was UK labour market data on Tuesday, which economists said strengthens the case for further tightening from the BoE in the coming months. The UK unemployment rate was 4.1% as expected in December, unchanged from November’s levels, though wage growth metrics came in substantially hotter than forecast.

EUR/GBP has rebounded from support at the 0.8350 area to trade closer to 0.8375, up around 0.3% on the day, amid broad euro outperformance as Russia/Ukraine tensions seemingly ease. Reports suggested on Tuesday that Russian troops have been returning to their bases from attack positions, a move which financial market participants have interpreted as a de-escalation of the risk of imminent war. That has subsequently eased concerns about the Eurozone’s economic vulnerability to a Ukraine/Russia conflict and associated sanctions on the former given the bloc’s reliance upon Russian gas imports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.