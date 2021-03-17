EUR/GBP rebounds after refreshing 13-month lows, flat-lined around 0.8565-70

- EUR/GBP quickly recovered intraday losses to the lowest level since February 2020.
- A combination of factors capped the GBP and extended some support to the cross.
- The market focus will remain glued to the upcoming BoE policy meeting on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP cross reversed an early European session dip to fresh multi-month lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 0.8565-70 region.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, the cross witnessed some selling and dived to the lowest level since February 2020, around the 0.8540 region.
The shared currency remained depressed amid concerns that the temporary suspension of the COVID-19 vaccine could hinder the already fragile Eurozone economic recovery.
On the other hand, a combination of factors capped any meaningful upside for the British pound and helped limit deeper losses for the EUR/GBP cross. The fact that the European Union launched legal action against the UK for breaching the Norther Ireland protocol held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and extended some support to the cross.
The sterling was further undermined by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's overnight cautious remarks about the economic recovery. Bailey further added that the central bank is committed to buying bonds at an elevated pace. This was seen as an early signal for a possible downward revision of the BoE's economic forecast at the upcoming meeting on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP cross has now recovered around 30 pips from intraday swing lows. That said, the overnight sharp pullback from one-and-half-week tops pointed to persistent selling interest at higher levels. Hence, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders ahead of the central bank event risk.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8566
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8619
|Daily SMA50
|0.876
|Daily SMA100
|0.8884
|Daily SMA200
|0.8967
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.864
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8558
|Previous Weekly High
|0.863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8548
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.867
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
