- EUR/GBP has scaled above 0.8500 as investors are underpinning shared currency ahead of ECB.
- The ECB may step up its interest rates for the first time in 11 years.
- UK’s overall inflation has climbed to 9.4% while the core CPI slips by 10 bps to 5.8%.
The EUR/GBP pair has rebounded gradually after testing the prior inventory distribution area, which is placed in a narrow range of 0.8475-0.8495 with lower selling pressure. The cross is attempting to establish above 0.8500 as investors are underpinning the shared currency bulls on expectations of a rate hike announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB).
ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to step up its interest rate for the first time in 11 years. As the price pressures have gone beyond the tolerance power of households in Europe and the Asset Purchase Program (APP) has been concluded, the ECB needs to feature an interest rate hike. No doubt, the extent of the rate hike could be lower initially as the ECB may prefer to test the waters and later on hike rates by a higher extent.
Meanwhile, the situation of gas supply from Nord Stream 1 to Europe has turned obscure after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they are yet to see in which condition the equipment for Nord Stream 1 will be after returning from maintenance.
On the pound front, price pressures have remained on the higher side led by volatile oil and food prices. However, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown some exhaustion. The overall inflation rate landed at 9.4%, higher than the expectations of 9.3% and the prior release of 9.1%. While the core CPI remained in line with the estimates at 5.8% and lower than the former print of 5.9%.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8507
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.8496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8538
|Daily SMA50
|0.8535
|Daily SMA100
|0.846
|Daily SMA200
|0.8443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8514
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8404
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8721
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8486
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8511
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8432
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
