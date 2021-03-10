EUR/GBP rangebound ahead of ECB, key Eurozone and UK data later in the week

By Joel Frank
  • EUR/GBP has been rangebound between 0.8550 and 0.8580 parameters for most of the last 48 hours.
  • Looking ahead, Thursday’s ECB meeting and Friday’s UK and Eurozone hard data could shake things up.

EUR/GBP has spent most of the past 48 hours meandering sideways between the 0.8550 and 0.8580 levels and is currently trading flat on the day close to 0.8560. Rangebound trade is unsurprising given a lack of pertinent Eurozone or UK-related fundamental catalysts so far this week.

Driving the day

The only news story of real note has been the fact that the EU is gearing up to take the UK to court over its recent unilateral actions to extend customs waivers between the mainland and Northern Ireland – markets seem for now to be looking at this story as political theatre rather than anything that will meaningfully damage future UK/EU trading relations.

Things are set to pick up for EUR/GBP before the end of the week, however; Thursday’s sees the ECB release its latest monetary policy decision and Friday sees the release of a large batch of hard data (monthly GDP, industrial production and trade) pertaining to the month of January out of the UK, as well as aggregate January Industrial Production figures out of the Eurozone. These economic events are likely to inject some life into the pair.

Note that many strategists remain bearish on EUR/GBP however and forecast that, over the next few session, a test of and break below recent lows just under 0.8540 remains a strong likelihood – The UK’s vaccine rollout continues to outperform the EU’s (and is set to accelerate further in the coming weeks), meaning a faster, more confident economic reopening is likely over the Summer followed by a faster, more aggressive economic recovery than seen in the EU. Meanwhile, the Bank of England is currently seen as more hawkish than the ECB, with the Governor of the latter this week touting his anti-negative interest rate stance and officials at the latter show much greater levels of concern regarding rising government bond yields (raising the scope for an acceleration of the pace of asset buying).  

EUR/Gbp

Overview
Today last price 0.8567
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.8567
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8661
Daily SMA50 0.8802
Daily SMA100 0.8907
Daily SMA200 0.8976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8586
Previous Daily Low 0.855
Previous Weekly High 0.8674
Previous Weekly Low 0.8596
Previous Monthly High 0.886
Previous Monthly Low 0.8539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8564
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8573
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8549
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8532
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8513
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8585
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8604
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8621

 

 

