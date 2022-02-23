EUR/GBP pushes above 0.8350 with markets jittery about possible Russian attack on Ukraine

- EUR/GBP pushed back above 0.8350 on Wednesday with risk appetite choppy on fears of a full-scale Russia invasion into Ukraine.
- More dovish-leaning commentary from BoE policymakers on Wednesday before the UK parliament TSC also hindered GBP’s cause.
Though trading conditions are calmer on Wednesday versus Tuesday’s choppiness, EUR/GBP continues to trade with an upside bias and recently pushed above the 0.8350 level, up a further 0.25% on the day following Tuesday’s 0.3% rise. The market’s broader appetite for risk remains choppy and Russia/Ukraine crisis headline-driven, with the latest reports that the US has warned Ukraine of Russian plans to launch an assault within 48 hours denting sentiment. Given GBP’s status as comparatively more risk-sensitive versus the euro, that suggests a continued upside bias to the pair on Wednesday and, perhaps, for the rest of the week, likely makes sense.
In that sense, bulls will likely be targeting weekly highs in the 0.8380s set on Tuesday and last week’s highs at 0.8400 just above it. The dovish leaning tone to BoE commentary, with policymakers, speaking before the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee (TSC), on Wednesday has further added support to EUR/GBP. Governor Andrew Bailey said he saw inflation risks as tilted to the upside though as still two-sided and cautioned investors against getting overly aggressive betting on future interest rate hikes.
Meanwhile, one BoE members who voted for a larger 50bps rate hike at this month’s policy meeting said the decision had been finely balanced, while another (who also voted for 50bps) said he now sees “modest” tightening over the coming months. Most recently, BoE’s Silvana Tenreyro was on the wires as well, and she also talked about a further “modest” tightening of policy. This might have supported EUR/GBP more was it not for the fact that traders have begun talking about how Russia/Ukraine uncertainty will likely lead the ECB to be a little more dovish/cautious at the upcoming March meeting.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, central bank speak and economic data is likely to take a back seat to the theme of geopolitics in Eastern Europe. If US intelligence officials are right and Russia does mount a full-scale invasion within 48 hours, that would likely be the most important market event since the onset of the pandemic. The question for EUR/GBP would be whether it ought to shoot higher to reflect weaker risk appetite or lower to reflect Eurozone economic vulnerability given its reliance on Russian energy imports.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8352
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.8337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8373
|Daily SMA50
|0.8388
|Daily SMA100
|0.8436
|Daily SMA200
|0.8501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8311
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8402
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8271
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8449
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets toward 1.1300 as risk aversion returns
New developments in Eastern Europe spurred demand for the dollar, sending EUR/USD to its weekly lows. Ukraine declared the State of Emergency staring Feb 24, reports Russia will likely begin in invasion within 48 hours
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gol: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
Axie Infinity set for 9% gains intraday, quadruple by the end of the week
AXS was on the cusp of breaking below $44.45, but markets turned in sentiment just in time to avoid retesting the level. As a result of the turnaround shift towards risk-on, both equities and cryptocurrencies are feeding off each other for tailwinds, which have already returned AXS bulls a solid 9% since Tuesday.
Nio Inc tanks after situation in Ukraine intensifies
NIO has certainly found itself at the middle of a political nightmare as the ongoing tensions in Ukraine intensify. Shares of Nio tumbled by 6.20% on Tuesday and closed the tumultuous trading session at $21.77.