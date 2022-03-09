EUR/GBP pulls back to test bull's commitments below 0.8400

- EUR/GBP starts to correct the rally and dips back below 0.8400.
- The focus will be on the ECB on Thursday, addressing the Ukraine crisis.
EUR/GBP was rallying on Wednesday to 0.8417 from a low of 0.8314 on the diverging policy expectations from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank that meets on Thursday. This will be a key and popular meeting among central bank watchers as the Governing Council has the unenviable task of being the first team from the major central banks to provide an assessment of the impact on the Ukrainian crisis on growth, inflation and monetary policy.
''Market expectations about the potential for rate hikes from both the BoE and the ECB this year have been pared back since the Russian invasion of Ukraine,'' analysts at Rabobank said. ''However, while the market is still anticipating that the BoE could follow through with a third consecutive rate hike at its March meeting, the doves maintain the upper hand at the ECB.''
''Worries about Germany’s energy security increase the vulnerability of the EUR vs. the GBP. This will likely slow any recovery in EUR/GBP and opens downside potential in the near-term,'' the analysts added. ''On the downside, the first level to watch is the bottom of the bear channel at around 0.827. We would expect considerable support in the 0.8250-0.8200 area given that a break below would leave GBP eyeing up pre-2016 Brexit referendum levels.''
Meanwhile, although the EZ has more direct Russian trade exposure, the UK has greater financial market links through banks and assets. The war has also led experts to warn Brits will absorb one of the harshest blows to their finances in peacetime. The CEBR estimates living standards in the UK will drop at the worst rate since records began in the mid-1950s. Elevated inflation and weaker growth will cause a headache for both the BoE next week and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is preparing to deliver a spring statement on 23 March.
As for the ECB tomorrow, there is scope for downside if the central bank aggressively pivots to easing to relieve corporate stress, analysts at TD Securities argued, adding, ''but a sharp move higher is possible if inflation risks continue to dominate Largarde's message.''
''In our view,'' analysts at Rabobank said, warning of a more hawkish possibility, ''the ECB will need to provide a message of a delayed, but not derailed policy path. While the ECB is likely to be less willing to make any policy changes this month in the face of the current uncertainties, policy-makers are also likely to signal that they are taking inflationary pressures seriously and that it is willing to act if necessary,'' the analysts said. ''This suggests there is scope for the ECB to provide a more hawkish tone this week than many market participants are anticipating.''
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|0.8326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8349
|Daily SMA50
|0.8359
|Daily SMA100
|0.8421
|Daily SMA200
|0.8487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8347
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8278
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8383
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8356
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
