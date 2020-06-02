EUR/GBP: Profit-taking amid a pullback to the 0.8813 support line – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, does not rule out a slide to the short-term uptrend at 0.8813 on the EUR/GBP pair before recovery.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP came very close last week to its upside measured target of 0.9060 (high was 0.9056). We are seeing some very near-term profit-taking and note that the market has already slipped back to the 55-day ma at 0.8872. There is scope for the short term support line at 0.8813 and we look for dips lower to hold here.”
“Above 0.9086 we target the 0.9184 then 0.9323, the 61.8% and 78.6% retracement of the move seen since March.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.1150, trading at the highest since March. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics.
GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests and several UK figures are eyed.
Bitcoin is three steps away from $14000
Bitcoin joins the list of bullish breakouts and leaves the relative highs at $14000 as a clear target in the short term. Ethereum continues to gain market share and sets the price level of $300 as a goal in the short term.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.
WTI bulls look for entry beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement
WTI prints mild gains below the intraday high of $35.98. Sustained trading beyond 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful. The March 11 top acts as immediate resistance before the key Fibonacci retracement level.