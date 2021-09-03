EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Upside momentum flattens near 100-DMA

- EUR/GBP treads water in the Asian trading session on the last trading day of the week.
- More downside envisioned for the pair if price decisively breaks 100-DMA at 0.8585.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone with a neutral stance.
After hovering near the 0.8600 level for the past two session’s, EUR/GBP losses its momentum on Friday in the Asian trading session.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8583, down 0.01% for the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been facing strong resistance near the 0.8600 mark. The price has slipped below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8585, which is a bearish signal.
If price breaks the intraday’s low, it could test the low of August 31 at 0.8565 as the first downside target.
A sustained move below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.8561 would offer more selling opportunities for the traders.
In doing so, EUR/GBP bears would then make a way to reach the August 24 low at 0.8542.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone. Any downtick in the MACD would prompt bears to retest the 0.8525 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price moves higher, in that case, the first upside target emerges at the high of July 22 of 0.8610 followed by the 0.8625 horizontal resistance level.
Next, the bulls would aim at the high of August 21 at 0.8658 to make a fresh upside rally in price.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8583
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8538
|Daily SMA50
|0.8551
|Daily SMA100
|0.8587
|Daily SMA200
|0.8696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8601
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8577
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8594
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8543
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
