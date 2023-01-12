EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Turns sideways around 0.8850 post correction from three-month high

- EUR/GBP is facing barricades while crossing the 0.8878-0.8882 hurdle.
- The 20-EMA at 0.8853 is providing support to the Euro bulls.
- A slippage of the RSI (14) into the 40.00-60.00 range indicates a loss in the upside momentum.
The EUR/GBP pair is displaying back-and-forth moves around 0.8850 in the Asian session. The asset corrected after printing a fresh three-month high at 0.8885 on Wednesday. For the past eight trading sessions, the cross is struggling to extend upside above the critical resistance of 0.8880 comfortably.
The cross is expected to display a power-pack action after the release of the United Kingdom manufacturing activities data that comprises Manufacturing Production, Industrial Production, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which is scheduled for Friday.
On an hourly scale, EUR/GBP has sensed barricades while attempting to cross the supply zone placed in a narrow range of 0.8878-0.8882. After a corrective move, the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8853 is providing support to the Euro bulls. Upward-sloping 50-EMA at 0.8844 adds to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range after failing to sustain into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a loss in the upside momentum.
For a fresh upside, the cross needs to overstep a three-month high at 0.8885, which will drive the asset towards September 29 high at 0.8979, followed by the psychological resistance at 0.9000.
On the flip side, a slippage below January 9 low at 0.8767 will drag the asset toward November 18 high at 0.8739. A downside move below the latter will further push the cross lower to December 19 low at 0.8690.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8853
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8803
|Daily SMA50
|0.872
|Daily SMA100
|0.8711
|Daily SMA200
|0.8593
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8882
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8828
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8875
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8783
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8877
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
