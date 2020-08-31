EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Trades below 100-day SMA for first since February

  • EUR/GBP has breached the 100-day simple moving average support. 
  • The pair's daily chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. 

EUR/GBP is trading below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since February. 

The pair is trading at 0.8922 at press time, and the 100-day SMA is located at 0.8944. 

Acceptance below the key average has bolstered the bullish-to-bearish trend change signaled by the daily chart contracting triangle breakdown confirmed on Friday. 

The 14-day relative strength index is also reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 print. 

As such, a more profound decline to support at 0.8864 (June 9 low) looks likely. A move above the psychological level of 0.90 is needed to invalidate the bearish case. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8922
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.8916
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.901
Daily SMA50 0.9033
Daily SMA100 0.8944
Daily SMA200 0.8775
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8975
Previous Daily Low 0.8909
Previous Weekly High 0.9044
Previous Weekly Low 0.8909
Previous Monthly High 0.9148
Previous Monthly Low 0.8938
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8934
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.895
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8892
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8826
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8958
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8999
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9024

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

