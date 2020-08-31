EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Trades below 100-day SMA for first since February

EUR/GBP has breached the 100-day simple moving average support.

The pair's daily chart shows a bearish reversal pattern.

EUR/GBP is trading below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since February.

The pair is trading at 0.8922 at press time, and the 100-day SMA is located at 0.8944.

Acceptance below the key average has bolstered the bullish-to-bearish trend change signaled by the daily chart contracting triangle breakdown confirmed on Friday.

The 14-day relative strength index is also reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 print.

As such, a more profound decline to support at 0.8864 (June 9 low) looks likely. A move above the psychological level of 0.90 is needed to invalidate the bearish case.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels