EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Testing again levels above 0.8600

- EUR/GBP resumes upside after brief pause, back at critical resistance.
- A daily close clearly above 0.8600 could lead to further gains over the following days.
- Events ahead: FOMC statement on Wednesday, BoE and PMI on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP continued with its rally from 0.8500 and matched the September high at 0.8612. It then pulled back, showing that the cross is still not ready for a breakout and a run above the 0.8600 area. The mentioned zone has become a critical resistance and a daily close above should clear the way to more gains, probably to test July’s high at 0.8670.
A new failure at current levels should not mean a change in the bullish short-term bias. The euro will need to remain above 0.8560 (20-day moving average) to keep the momentum.
A slide back under 0.8550, should put EUR/GBP back into the 0.8500-0.8555 range, with risks again tilted to the downside, in line with the dominant medium-term trend.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.8583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8566
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8572
|Daily SMA200
|0.8665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8595
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8563
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8501
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8629
