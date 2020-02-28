EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Surrenders early gains to 6-week tops, bullish bias remains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP failed to capitalize on its early positive move to multi-week tops.
  • The near-term technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.

The EUR/GBP cross failed to capitalize on its early positive move to six-week tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.8535 region.

Meanwhile, the positive momentum once again faltered near the 0.8575-80 supply zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the near-term trajectory.

Given the pair's recent strong rally of around 200 pips over the past two weeks, overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor prompting some profit-taking.

However, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and far from being in the overbought zone, which supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.

The overnight sustained breakthrough a confluence barrier – comprising of 50-day SMA and over one-month-old descending trend-line – add credence to the constructive outlook.

A subsequent move beyond 100-day SMA – for the first time in nearly five months – also favours bulls and support prospects for an eventual break through the mentioned barrier.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8535
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.8528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.841
Daily SMA50 0.8468
Daily SMA100 0.8514
Daily SMA200 0.8747
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8544
Previous Daily Low 0.8427
Previous Weekly High 0.8417
Previous Weekly Low 0.8282
Previous Monthly High 0.8598
Previous Monthly Low 0.8366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8499
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8472
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8456
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8383
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.834
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8572
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8616
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8688

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

