EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Surrenders a major part of intraday gains, back below 0.9100 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed a sharp turnaround from a short-term descending trend-line resistance.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
The EUR/GBP cross quickly retreated around 65-70 pips in the last hour and was last seen trading with only modest gains, below the 0.9100 round-figure mark. The intraday positive move faltered near a resistance marked by a short-term descending trend-line, extending from multi-week tops touched on September 11th.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started drifted into the negative territory. However, neutral oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution for aggressive traders, making it prudent to wait for a slide below the 0.9060 horizontal support before placing fresh bets.
Below the mentioned level, the EUR/GBP cross is likely to accelerate the fall back towards multi-week lows, around the 0.9025 region before eventually dropping to challenge the key 0.9000 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further weakness.
On the flip side, the trend-line resistance, around the 0.9155-60 region, might continue to act as a key barrier on the upside. A sustained move beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the EUR/GBP cross to climb further, towards reclaiming the 0.9200 round-figure mark.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9083
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.912
|Daily SMA50
|0.9056
|Daily SMA100
|0.9024
|Daily SMA200
|0.8844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9157
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9067
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
