- The shared currency held its ground vs. sterling, around the 0.8300 mark, amid a dismal market mood.
- Global central bank tightening, keeps stocks down, weighing on sentiment.
- EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Forming a doji suggesting consolidation lies ahead.
The EUR/GBP is barely flat in the North American session, amid a gloomy market sentiment, spurred by a negative sentiment courtesy of continuing fighting between Russia-Ukraine, and continuing sanctions imposed on Russia. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8338.
Risk appetite decreased on Wednesday as US equities remain trading in the red. The Federal Reserve revealed its minutes and said that it is ready to begin the Quantitative Tightening at the end of May. The amount to be reduced each month would be $95 billion, split into $80 billion of US Treasuries and $15 billion consisting of mortgage-backed-securities (MBS).
Aside from this, the EUR/GBP is subdued in a 30-pip range on Wednesday. In the European session dipped towards the S1 daily pivot around 0.8320 but jumped off the lows and reclaimed the daily pivot, lying at 0.8347. Nevertheless, of late, the EUR/GBP retreated towards the 0.8330s, where it meanders at press time.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical forecast
The EUR/GBP remains downward biased, but March 4 dip towards 0.8200 pierced the 200-month simple moving average (SMA), a significant support area, as shown by the candlestick formed -a hammer on a downtrend-, meaning that the downward move was finished. As a matter of fact, the cross-currency pair bounced off those levels and rallied towards 0.8450, but Russo-Ukraine woes weighed on the common currency.
Upwards, the EUR/GBP's first resistance would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.8366. A decisive break would expose the 100-DMA at 0.8396, followed by the 200-DMA at 0.8461. On the flipt side, the EUR/GBP first support would be 0.8327. A breach of the latter would expose March 24 swing low at 0.8264, followed by the YTD lows at 0.8202.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8338
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8389
|Daily SMA50
|0.837
|Daily SMA100
|0.8401
|Daily SMA200
|0.8467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8328
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8512
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8322
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8512
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8323
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8368
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8394
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
