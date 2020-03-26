EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Stuck in a symmetrical triangle ahead of the key day

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP remains mildly positive.
  • The weekly triangle formation limits the pair’s moves amid normal RSI conditions.
  • G20, BOE, UK Retail Sales and expected stimulus from Europe could offer a volatile day.

EUR/GBP registers 0.40% gains to 0.9200 while nearing the European open on Thursday. The pair portrays a symmetrical triangle formation while observing its one-week moves.

Given the absence of extra-ordinary moves in the RSI, which in-turn could have signaled the pullback, the quote is expected to carry its sideways momentum inside the 220 pips area between 0.9290 and 0.9070.

It should also be noted that 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s early-month rise, at 0.8955, adds to the supports whereas Monday’s top near 0.9340 can offer an extra filter to the upside.

On the fundamental side, the receding strength of the pandemic in Italy, in contrast to the outbreak in the UK, might help the regional currency to benefit more from the slightly positive news/events than the otherwise case.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9202
Today Daily Change 42 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.46%
Today daily open 0.916
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8925
Daily SMA50 0.8627
Daily SMA100 0.8573
Daily SMA200 0.8754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9276
Previous Daily Low 0.9056
Previous Weekly High 0.95
Previous Weekly Low 0.8988
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9052
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8943
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9272
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9384
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9493

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims

EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims

EUR/USD crossed above 1.09 on the back of broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets offered greenback, possibly in hopes of the US fiscal stimulus. Markets brace for the US jobless claims with talk it could exceed 1 million.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak

GBP/USD stays below 1.1900 with eyes on BOE, coronavirus outbreak

With the pandemic fears probing buyers, GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.1900 while heading into the London open. Not only coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, but the cautious sentiment ahead of BOE also tames the quote’s moves.

GBP/USD News

FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed

FX Today: US Senate clears $2trln relief bill, coronavirus spread intensifies; jobless claims eyed

The risk-off sentiment remained the underlying theme in Asia this Thursday, as the market mood was fragile amid intensifying coronavirus spread on both sides of the Atlantic. The US economic aid package passed by the Senate, therefore, failed to lift the sentiment.

Read more

Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news

Gold: Probes 50-HMA above $1,600 after US stimulus package news

Gold struggles to regain the buyers’ confidence. The two-day-old descending trend line adds to the resistance. A weekly support line could challenge the pullback moves. US Senators might be called from the holidays to vote on the Coronavirus Relief Bill.

Gold News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

Initial claims are expected to rise to 1,000,000 from 281,000 the prior week. The range of the estimates is extraordinarily wide from 1 million to 4 million. The four-week moving average was 232,250 in the week of March 13.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures