EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggling near 61.8% Fibo./200-DMA confluence, around mid-0.8700s

  • EUR/GBP meets with some fresh supply on Monday and slipped back closer to one-month lows.
  • The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and support prospects for a further decline.

The EUR/GBP cross edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and remained well within the striking distance of one-month lows set last Thursday.

The cross has been oscillating in a range around the 0.8750 confluence region, comprising of 61.8% Fibonacci level of 0.8282-0.9500 upsurge and 200-day SMA.

The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery and the recent range-bound action suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias, which reinforces the negative outlook and support prospects for a further depreciating move.

The cross seems all set to resume its rejection slide from the key 0.9500 psychological mark, or multi-year tops set on March 19 and aim towards the 0.8700 round-figure mark.

The downward trajectory could further get extended towards mid-0.8600s before bears eventually aim towards challenging the next major support near the 0.8620 region.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 0.8800 mark and remain capped near the 0.8820 horizontal resistance.

That said, a sustained strength might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the cross back towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.8900 round-figure mark.

EUR/GBP daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8745
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 0.8787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8996
Daily SMA50 0.8718
Daily SMA100 0.8605
Daily SMA200 0.8747
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8787
Previous Daily Low 0.8758
Previous Weekly High 0.8865
Previous Weekly Low 0.8725
Previous Monthly High 0.95
Previous Monthly Low 0.8594
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8776
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8769
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8768
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8739
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8824

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

