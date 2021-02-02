EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles to regain traction above 0.8800

- EUR/GBP wavers in a choppy range between 0.8820 and 0.8830.
- Bulls eye three-day-old resistance line, 200-HMA amid no negative MACD.
- Two-week-old support line raise bars for sellers’ entry.
EUR/GBP picks up bids near 0.8827 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, buyers attack the upper end of an immediate trading range while keeping the previous day’s bounce off fresh low since May 2020.
Considering the quote’s sustained trading beyond the key support line, stretched from January 21, coupled with an absence of bearish MACD, favor EUR/GBP bulls to eye a falling resistance line from Thursday, at 0.8847 now.
However, any further upside past-0.8847 will have to cross the 200-HMA level of 0.8856 before confirming the rise towards the 0.8900 threshold.
Meanwhile, 0.8820 offers immediate support to the quote before the aforementioned descending support line probes EUR/GBP sellers around the 0.8800 psychological magnet.
In a case where the quote remains depressed below 0.8800, odds of its gradual south-run targeting April 2020 low near 0.8670 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8826
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.8826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8912
|Daily SMA50
|0.8981
|Daily SMA100
|0.9017
|Daily SMA200
|0.8997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8805
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8905
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8801
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8775
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8885
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
