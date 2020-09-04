EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles to cheer falling wedge breakout above 0.8900

- EUR/GBP keeps the bullish chart pattern confirmation despite stepping back from near-term key EMA.
- Bullish MACD favors the buyers targeting another confrontation with 200-bar EMA, six-week-old resistance line.
- The 0.8900 mark acts as immediate support ahead of the three-month low flashed on Thursday.
EUR/GBP looks for a firm direction around 0.8925 while heading into the European open on Friday. The pair confirmed a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour chart the previous day while bouncing off the multi-day bottom. The move gained support from bullish MACD but couldn’t cross 50-day EMA.
However, the pair’s sustained trading beyond the upper line of “falling wedge” keeps the buyers hopeful.
As a result, a clear break of 0.8935 immediate resistance will escalate the pair’s run-up towards a 200-bar EMA level of 0.8988. Though, a falling trend line from July 27 will restrict an additional upside near 0.9020.
Meanwhile, the pair’s declines below the bullish pattern’s resistance line, at 0.8905 now, will recall the sellers targeting the latest multi-day low near the 0.8867-63 area including multiple levels marked since the early April.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8925
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8986
|Daily SMA50
|0.9023
|Daily SMA100
|0.8952
|Daily SMA200
|0.8782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8934
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8866
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9044
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850 after German factory orders, ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls. The US likely continued gaining jobs, albeit at a slower pace.
GBP/USD trades below 1.33 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses under 1.33, awaiting the US jobs report. Uncertainty about the furlough scheme and Brexit have been weighing on the pound.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Forex Today: Market froth falls off, dollar ready to rock on all-important Non-Farm Payrolls
Stocks markets finally endured a significant downward correction led by tech stocks. The US dollar has stabilized after staging a recovery and ahead of August's Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a slower recovery.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.