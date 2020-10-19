EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles near 100-DMA, around 0.9030 region

- EUR/GBP extended Friday’s rejection slide from over one-month-old descending channel resistance.
- Bearish traders might now aim to test an important support near the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
- A sustained strength beyond the 0.9100 mark will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross witnessed some heavy selling on Monday and extended the previous session's rejection slide from a resistance marked by the top end of over one-month-old descending channel.
The downfall was sponsored by a strong pickup in demand for the British pound, with bears making a fresh attempt to extend the downward trajectory further below the 100-day SMA support. The mentioned support is followed by the key 0.9000 psychological mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for further weakness.
The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the slide towards challenging the trend-channel support, which is currently pegged near the 0.8930-25 region. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 0.9300 mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction – are still far from confirming the near-term bearish outlook. Hence, any subsequent downfall might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
On the flip side, the 0.9070 horizontal zone now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the trend-channel resistance, around the 0.9100 round-figure mark. Bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for a move towards the 0.9155-60 intermediate resistance en-route the 0.9200 mark.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9032
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|0.9076
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9101
|Daily SMA50
|0.9062
|Daily SMA100
|0.904
|Daily SMA200
|0.8878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.911
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9044
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9122
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9007
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9011
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9175
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
