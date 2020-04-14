EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles near 1-month lows, just above 0.8700 mark

- EUR/GBP remains depressed through the early North-American session.
- The near-term technical set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish trades.
The EUR/GBP cross struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from sub-0.8700 levels and remained well within the striking distance of five-week lows set earlier.
The intraday uptick faltered near an important confluence support break-point, comprising of 61.8% Fibonacci of 0.8282-0.9500 upsurge and the very important 200-day SMA.
The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from over and supports prospects for further depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily charts maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold zone, which adds credence to the near-term negative outlook.
Some follow-through weakness below the 0.8700 round-figure mark would set the stage for a slide towards mid-0.8600s en-route the next major support near the 0.8620 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront some supply near the mentioned support break-point, which if cleared might trigger some short-covering move.
However, any subsequent recovery seems more likely to run out of the steam and remain capped near the 0.8800 mark, which is closely followed by the 0.8820 horizontal resistance.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.8726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8977
|Daily SMA50
|0.8723
|Daily SMA100
|0.8607
|Daily SMA200
|0.8746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8792
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8706
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8725
|Previous Monthly High
|0.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8594
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly highs above 1.0970, amid an upbeat market mood weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2600 amid broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD resumed its advance and approaches 1.2600, despite the UK OBR published a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2. Optimistic investors move away from the greenback.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.