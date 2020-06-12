EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range below 0.90 mark

- EUR/GBP was seen consolidating in a range below the 0.9000 round-figure mark.
- The set-up favours bulls, though warrants caution before placing aggressive bets.
- Any further slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The EUR/GBP cross lacked any firm directional bias on Friday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session.
The cross on Thursday struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops. and once again failed to find acceptance above the key 0.9000 psychological mark. The subsequent pullback reinforced a heavy supply zone near the 0.9015 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, albeit have been losing positive momentum on the 1-hourly chart. The near-term bias – though seems tilted in favour of bullish traders – warrant some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets amid absent relevant catalyst.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.9000 mark, above which bulls are likely to aim to test late-May swing highs, around the 0.9055 region. Some follow-through buying could assist the cross to extend the momentum further and head towards reclaiming the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 0.8930 level, which if broken might turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 0.8900 mark. Any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the fall near the 0.8865 horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support.
Failure to defend the mentioned support will mark a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for a slide back towards the 0.8810-0.8800 region. The downwards trajectory could further get extended towards the 0.8700 mark with some intermediate support near the 0.8740 area.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8941
|Daily SMA50
|0.8832
|Daily SMA100
|0.8754
|Daily SMA200
|0.8693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9015
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8826
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.