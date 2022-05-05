- EUR/GBP climbed to over a one-week high, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move.
- Traders now seem to be waiting for the BoE decision before placing fresh directional bets.
- Sustained breakthrough of a descending trend-line is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
The EUR/GBP cross caught fresh bids on Thursday and climbed to an over one-week high, around the 0.8460 region, though bulls struggled to capitalize on the move and push it convincingly above the very important 200-day SMA. The cross was last seen trading around the 0.8440 area as traders now await the Bank of England policy decision before placing fresh directional bets.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront resistance near a descending trend-line extending from April 2021. The said barrier is pegged near the 0.8500 psychological mark and should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.
The EUR/GBP cross could then accelerate the momentum towards testing the next relevant resistance near the 0.8550 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift spot prices further and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 0.8600 round figure for the first time since September 2021.
On the flip side, the 0.8400 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. Any subsequent decline might continue to attract some buying near the weekly low, around the 0.8365 region. A convincing break below the latter would prompt some technical selling and drag the EUR/GBP cross further towards the 0.8300 mark en-route mid-0.8200s.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8435
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.8407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8358
|Daily SMA50
|0.8364
|Daily SMA100
|0.8375
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8396
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8467
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8381
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
