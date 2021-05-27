EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Steps back from previous support line below 0.8650

- EUR/GBP takes a U-turn from intraday high, confirms BPC formation.
- 100-HMA can test sellers, two-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside filters.
EUR/GBP trims intraday gains while taking offers around 0.8635 during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote fades bounce off 100-HMA while reversing from the previous support line, which in turn confirms the Break-Pullback-Continuation (BPC) bearish chart pattern.
However, a clear downside break of 100-HMA level of 0.8630 becomes necessary for the sellers to retest the weekly bottom surrounding 0.8605.
Should the EUR/GBP sellers keep reins below 0.8605, also break the 0.8600 threshold, the monthly low near 0.8565 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the support-turned-resistance line near 0.8640 won’t offer a free pass to the pair buyers as a short-term falling trend line close to 0.8650 and the weekly top near 0.8670 will be the key hurdles to watch afterward.
Even if the EUR/GBP bulls manage to cross the 0.8670 hurdle, multiple resistances around the 0.8700 round-figure could challenge the cross-currency pair’s short-term advances.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8638
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8634
|Daily SMA50
|0.8625
|Daily SMA100
|0.8688
|Daily SMA200
|0.8863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8629
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8643
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8582
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8655
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8687
