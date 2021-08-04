EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 0.8500

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP edges lower below 200-HMA after breaking one-week-old support, now resistance.
  • Downbeat RSI conditions add strength to the bearish momentum.
  • Short-term horizontal support restricts immediate downside ahead of July’s low.

EUR/GBP remains on the back foot around 0.8525 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The cross-currency pair broke an ascending trend line from July 29, as well as 200-HMA, the previous day.

Given the weak RSI line, not oversold, as well as the quote’s break of short-term important supports, EUR/GBP bears remain hopeful to retest the previous month’s low near the 0.8500 threshold.

However, the weekly horizontal line surrounding 0.8520 could offer rest to the intraday sellers.

During the quote’s weakness past 0.8500, the yearly bottom surrounding 0.8470 will be crucial to watch.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 200-HMA, around 0.8535, will escalate the corrective pullback towards the previous support line near 0.8540 and the weekly peak surrounding 0.8560.

In a case where the EUR/GBP bulls remain dominant past 0.8560, 50% Fibonacci retracement of July 20–28 declines, near 0.8585, should gain the market’s attention before directing the pair to July 22 high near 0.8607.

EUR/GBP: Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8526
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.8525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8554
Daily SMA50 0.8576
Daily SMA100 0.8599
Daily SMA200 0.8744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8554
Previous Daily Low 0.8524
Previous Weekly High 0.8574
Previous Weekly Low 0.85
Previous Monthly High 0.867
Previous Monthly Low 0.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8535
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8542
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8515
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8504
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8485
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8544
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8564
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8574

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1870 ahead of EU Retails Sales data

EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1870 ahead of EU Retails Sales data

The selling tone surrounding the US dollar amid falling US Treasury yields keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily gains. After touching the low of 1.1753, the pair continues to march higher since the beginning of the week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Key DMAs test up-moves past 1.3900

GBP/USD: Key DMAs test up-moves past 1.3900

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3920-15 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable takes rounds to 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June–July downturn while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the resistance-turned-support line from June 01.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates in the $1,800-$1,820 range

Gold consolidates in the $1,800-$1,820 range

Gold prices notch higher on Wednesday and refresh daily high near $1816. A combination of factors contributes to the movement of the precious metal in a closing trade range of $20 for the past three sessions.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic prepares for 23% ascent

Ethereum Classic prepares for 23% ascent

Ethereum Classic price experienced a run-up between July 20 and July 26. However, due to the exhaustion of bullish momentum, ETC faltered and set up two lower highs since July 26. If the selling pressure breaches $43.93, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more

NZD/USD: Bulls target 0.7100 amid falling wedge breakout, NZ jobs blowout

NZD/USD: Bulls target 0.7100 amid falling wedge breakout, NZ jobs blowout

NZD/USD is flirting with monthly tops near 0.7067, rallying hard on stronger-than-expected New Zealand’s employment data for the second quarter. The jobless rate in the South Pacific Island nation dropped sharply to 4% in Q2 vs. 4.5% expected, confirming an RBNZ rate hike later this year.

NZD/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures