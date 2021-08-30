EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Stays directed towards 0.8600

  • EUR/GBP funnels down the breakout of weekly triangle, remains sidelined of late.
  • Ascending trend line from mid-August, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor bulls.

EUR/GBP treads water around 0.8570 as European traders brace for Monday’s bell. In doing so, the cross-currency pair seesaws inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle formation.

Although the sluggish MACD signals portray the pair traders’ indecision, firmer RSI and sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, not to forget an ascending trend line from August 16, keeps the buyers hopeful.

However, a clear upside break of the stated triangle’s resistance line, near 0.8590, becomes necessary for the bulls to tighten the grips.

Following that, the monthly high around 0.8600 and early July tops surrounding 0.8615 could entertain the EUR/GBP buyers ahead of directing them to the last month’s peak of 0.8670.

On the flip side, the stated two-week-old support line and the triangle’s lower line, respectively around 0.8565 and 0.8560, restrict short-term declines of the pair.

In a case where the EUR/GBP prices drop below 0.8560, a convergence of 200-SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August 10–23 upside, near 0.8535, becomes a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers to break.

Overall, the EUR/GBP pair grinds higher but needs a trigger to rally further towards the north.

EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8573
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.8574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8525
Daily SMA50 0.8548
Daily SMA100 0.8591
Daily SMA200 0.8702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8589
Previous Daily Low 0.8558
Previous Weekly High 0.8594
Previous Weekly Low 0.8543
Previous Monthly High 0.867
Previous Monthly Low 0.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8577
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8559
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8543
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8528
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8589
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8604
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.862

 

 

Latest Forex News

