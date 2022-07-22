  • EUR/GBP consolidates weekly gains, extends pullback from fortnight top.
  • RSI, MACD hint at the pair’s further weakness, 200-HMA adds to the downside filters.
  • Buyers need validation from immediate resistance line before retaking control.

EUR/GBP bears return to the table, after a day full of bullish reign, as the quote drops to 0.8515 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currently pair trims the weekly gains, the second consecutive one, ahead of the key data from the UK, Germany and the Eurozone.

That said, the quote stays above a one-week-old ascending support line, at 0.8510 by the press time.

Given the bearish MACD signals and the downward sloping RSI (14) line, not oversold, EUR/GBPU is likely to extend the previous day’s pullback from a two-week top.

However, a clear downside break of 0.8510 appears necessary for the pair to test the 200-HMA support of 0.8486.

In a case where EUR/GBP bears keep reins past 0.8486, the weekly low near 0.8457 will be in focus.

Alternatively, a downward sloping resistance line connecting the highs marked the previous day, around 0.8520 at the latest, guards the quote’s immediate upside.

Should EUR/GBP buyers manage to cross the 0.8520 hurdle, its run-up towards the latest peak of 0.8585 can’t be ruled out.

Even so, the 0.8600 threshold and the monthly high near 0.8680 could challenge the quote’s further upside.

EUR/GBP: Hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8515
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.30%
Today daily open 0.8541
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8536
Daily SMA50 0.8536
Daily SMA100 0.8462
Daily SMA200 0.8444
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8586
Previous Daily Low 0.8493
Previous Weekly High 0.8514
Previous Weekly Low 0.8404
Previous Monthly High 0.8721
Previous Monthly Low 0.8486
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8529
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8494
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8447
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8401
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8587
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8633
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8679

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

