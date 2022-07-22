- EUR/GBP consolidates weekly gains, extends pullback from fortnight top.
- RSI, MACD hint at the pair’s further weakness, 200-HMA adds to the downside filters.
- Buyers need validation from immediate resistance line before retaking control.
EUR/GBP bears return to the table, after a day full of bullish reign, as the quote drops to 0.8515 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currently pair trims the weekly gains, the second consecutive one, ahead of the key data from the UK, Germany and the Eurozone.
That said, the quote stays above a one-week-old ascending support line, at 0.8510 by the press time.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the downward sloping RSI (14) line, not oversold, EUR/GBPU is likely to extend the previous day’s pullback from a two-week top.
However, a clear downside break of 0.8510 appears necessary for the pair to test the 200-HMA support of 0.8486.
In a case where EUR/GBP bears keep reins past 0.8486, the weekly low near 0.8457 will be in focus.
Alternatively, a downward sloping resistance line connecting the highs marked the previous day, around 0.8520 at the latest, guards the quote’s immediate upside.
Should EUR/GBP buyers manage to cross the 0.8520 hurdle, its run-up towards the latest peak of 0.8585 can’t be ruled out.
Even so, the 0.8600 threshold and the monthly high near 0.8680 could challenge the quote’s further upside.
EUR/GBP: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8515
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.8541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8536
|Daily SMA50
|0.8536
|Daily SMA100
|0.8462
|Daily SMA200
|0.8444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8514
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8404
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8721
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8486
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8447
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8401
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8679
