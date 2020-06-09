EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Stages a goodish intraday bounce from near 4-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP attracts some dip-buying near the 0.8835 resistance-turned-support zone.
  • The set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish trades, albeit warrant some caution.

The EUR/GBP cross reversed an early dip to near four-week lows and jumped back above the 0.8900 round-figure mark during the early European session.

The cross once again showed some resilience, rather attracted some dip-buying near a horizontal resistance breakpoint, around the 0.8865 region. The mentioned support should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Meanwhile, the cross has already confirmed a near-term bearish break below a short-term ascending trend-channel. This coupled with the formation of a bearish head and shoulders chart pattern seems to have set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the cross.

However, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are yet to confirm the near-term bearish outlook. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned support before placing any aggressive bearish bets.

Below the mentioned support the cross is likely to accelerate the fall towards the 0.8815-10 area with some intermediate support near the 0.8835 level. The downward trajectory could further get extended below the 0.8800 mark, towards the next major support near the 0.8760 region.

On the flip side, any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 0.8835-40 region, above which the cross might aim to reclaim the key 0.9000 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned level is needed to negate any near-term bearish bias.

EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8912
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 0.8877
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8928
Daily SMA50 0.8826
Daily SMA100 0.8739
Daily SMA200 0.8694
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8929
Previous Daily Low 0.887
Previous Weekly High 0.902
Previous Weekly Low 0.8867
Previous Monthly High 0.9054
Previous Monthly Low 0.8691
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8906
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8855
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8833
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8796
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.895
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8972

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

