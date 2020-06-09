EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Stages a goodish intraday bounce from near 4-week lows

- EUR/GBP attracts some dip-buying near the 0.8835 resistance-turned-support zone.
- The set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish trades, albeit warrant some caution.
The EUR/GBP cross reversed an early dip to near four-week lows and jumped back above the 0.8900 round-figure mark during the early European session.
The cross once again showed some resilience, rather attracted some dip-buying near a horizontal resistance breakpoint, around the 0.8865 region. The mentioned support should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, the cross has already confirmed a near-term bearish break below a short-term ascending trend-channel. This coupled with the formation of a bearish head and shoulders chart pattern seems to have set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the cross.
However, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are yet to confirm the near-term bearish outlook. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned support before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
Below the mentioned support the cross is likely to accelerate the fall towards the 0.8815-10 area with some intermediate support near the 0.8835 level. The downward trajectory could further get extended below the 0.8800 mark, towards the next major support near the 0.8760 region.
On the flip side, any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 0.8835-40 region, above which the cross might aim to reclaim the key 0.9000 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned level is needed to negate any near-term bearish bias.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.8877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8928
|Daily SMA50
|0.8826
|Daily SMA100
|0.8739
|Daily SMA200
|0.8694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8929
|Previous Daily Low
|0.887
|Previous Weekly High
|0.902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8972
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.