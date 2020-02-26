EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Spikes to 2-week tops and retreats, holds above 0.8400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP regains traction on Wednesday and surges through the 0.8390-40 supply zone.
  • Mixed technical indicators warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

Following the previous session's modest weakness, the EUR/GBP cross caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and jumped to two-week tops, around the 0.8435 region in the last hour.

Given that the cross showed some resilience below 200-hour SMA on Tuesday, sustained move beyond the 0.8390-0.8400 supply zone was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are still catching up with the recent bounce from two-month lows and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Hence, a subsequent positive move is likely to confront some fresh supply near the 0.8470 region, a resistance marked by a descending trend-line, extending from YTD tops set in January.

The mentioned barrier coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.8598-0.8282 downfall, which should act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 0.8400 mark might attract some dip-buying and should help limit losses, near the 0.8370 strong horizontal support.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8408
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 0.8371
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8406
Daily SMA50 0.8469
Daily SMA100 0.8523
Daily SMA200 0.875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8402
Previous Daily Low 0.8338
Previous Weekly High 0.8417
Previous Weekly Low 0.8282
Previous Monthly High 0.8598
Previous Monthly Low 0.8366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8363
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8378
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8339
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8307
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8275
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8403
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8435
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8467

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm

EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears

GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears

GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie

Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie

Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.

Read more

Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level

Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level

Gold edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1644-45 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures