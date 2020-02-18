EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Slips below 0.8300 mark, 2-month lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP meets with some fresh supply and slides back closer to two-month lows.
  • The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move.

The EUR/GBP cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick to mid-0.8300s and witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround since the early European session on Tuesday.

The downfall dragged the cross back closer to two-month lows set last week, with bears now eyeing some follow-through selling below the 0.8300 round-figure mark.

Given the recent break below a near two-month-old descending trend-channel, the set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for a further downfall.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory, which further reinforces the negative outlook.

Sustained weakness below multi-year lows – around the 0.8277 region – set in December, will reaffirm the bearish bias and pave the way for a further depreciating move.

The cross then might accelerate the slide further towards the 0.8200 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 0.8115-10 region.

EUR/GBP daily chart

fxsoriginal

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8301
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.8332
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8432
Daily SMA50 0.8475
Daily SMA100 0.8556
Daily SMA200 0.8762
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8338
Previous Daily Low 0.8302
Previous Weekly High 0.8506
Previous Weekly Low 0.8296
Previous Monthly High 0.8598
Previous Monthly Low 0.8366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8325
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8316
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.831
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8288
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8273
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8346
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8361
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8383

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

