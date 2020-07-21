EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Slides to over 1-week lows, finds some support near 0.9000 mark

EUR/GBP remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday.

The set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for additional weakness.

The EUR/GBP cross extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from three-week tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Tuesday.

The overnight sustained breakthrough a four-day-old ascending trend-line support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent weakness below the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.8938-0.9138 positive move further aggravated the bearish pressure.

The cross dropped to over one-week lows, below the 61.8% Fibonacci level, albeit managed to find some support near the key 0.9000 psychological mark. The mentioned level should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the near-term trajectory.

Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction and just started drifting into the bearish territory on the daily chart. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual break on the downside and a further near-term depreciating move.

The cross now seems vulnerable to break below immediate horizontal support near the 0.8985-80 region and slide back towards testing monthly daily closing lows support near mid-0.8900s.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and seems more likely to remain capped, rather fizzle out near the 0.9055-60 resistance zone. That said, some follow-through buying might still assist the cross to aim back to the 0.9100 mark.

EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch