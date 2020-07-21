EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Slides to over 1-week lows, finds some support near 0.9000 mark

- EUR/GBP remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The EUR/GBP cross extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from three-week tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Tuesday.
The overnight sustained breakthrough a four-day-old ascending trend-line support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent weakness below the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.8938-0.9138 positive move further aggravated the bearish pressure.
The cross dropped to over one-week lows, below the 61.8% Fibonacci level, albeit managed to find some support near the key 0.9000 psychological mark. The mentioned level should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction and just started drifting into the bearish territory on the daily chart. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual break on the downside and a further near-term depreciating move.
The cross now seems vulnerable to break below immediate horizontal support near the 0.8985-80 region and slide back towards testing monthly daily closing lows support near mid-0.8900s.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and seems more likely to remain capped, rather fizzle out near the 0.9055-60 resistance zone. That said, some follow-through buying might still assist the cross to aim back to the 0.9100 mark.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9019
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9039
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9039
|Daily SMA50
|0.8982
|Daily SMA100
|0.8914
|Daily SMA200
|0.8713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9138
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9031
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9135
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8864
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9177
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9215
