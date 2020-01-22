EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Six-week-old support trendline on seller’s radar

- EUR/GBP extends losses below 50-day SMA.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, monthly falling resistance line limit near-term recovery.
- 0.8400 holds the key to the pair’s decline towards December low.
EUR/GBP drops to the intra-day low of 0.8486 by the press time of the pre-European session on Wednesday. The quote registered a daily closing below 50-day SMA the previous day for the first time since January 10.
As a result, traders are aiming to revisit an upward sloping trend line stretched since December 13, at 0.8468, a break of which will further drag the quote towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 declines, at 0.8454.
Given the increased selling pressure past-0.8454, 0.8400 and the year-start bottom surrounding 0.8365 can please the bears ahead of pushing them to December month low of 0.8276.
Meanwhile, buyers will wait for the pair’s daily closing above 50-day SMA level of 0.8509. In doing so, they will target a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8565 and descending trend line since December 25, at 0.8600.
If at all the EUR/GBP prices manage to clear the 0.8600 mark, it becomes capable of challenging late-October tops near 0.8680.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.849
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8522
|Daily SMA50
|0.8512
|Daily SMA100
|0.8644
|Daily SMA200
|0.878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8537
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8492
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8276
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8509
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8482
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8572
