EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Six-week-old support trendline on seller’s radar

  • EUR/GBP extends losses below 50-day SMA.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, monthly falling resistance line limit near-term recovery.
  • 0.8400 holds the key to the pair’s decline towards December low.

EUR/GBP drops to the intra-day low of 0.8486 by the press time of the pre-European session on Wednesday. The quote registered a daily closing below 50-day SMA the previous day for the first time since January 10.

As a result, traders are aiming to revisit an upward sloping trend line stretched since December 13, at 0.8468, a break of which will further drag the quote towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 declines, at 0.8454.

Given the increased selling pressure past-0.8454, 0.8400 and the year-start bottom surrounding 0.8365 can please the bears ahead of pushing them to December month low of 0.8276.

Meanwhile, buyers will wait for the pair’s daily closing above 50-day SMA level of 0.8509. In doing so, they will target a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8565 and descending trend line since December 25, at 0.8600.

If at all the EUR/GBP prices manage to clear the 0.8600 mark, it becomes capable of challenging late-October tops near 0.8680.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.849
Today Daily Change -10 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 0.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8522
Daily SMA50 0.8512
Daily SMA100 0.8644
Daily SMA200 0.878
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8537
Previous Daily Low 0.8492
Previous Weekly High 0.8598
Previous Weekly Low 0.8487
Previous Monthly High 0.8756
Previous Monthly Low 0.8276
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8509
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.852
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8482
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8465
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8437
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8527
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8555
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8572

 

 

